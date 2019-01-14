The Revivalists are a knockout alongside American Authors at The Met

New Orleans natives The Revivalists played hit after hit for all their Philly friends at the still-new Metropolitan Opera House Saturday night. Supported by Boston’s American Authors, known for their hit “Best Day Of My Life” a couple years back, both bands brought a mostly seated crowd to their feet for the whole night. Featuring a cover of The Killers’ iconic “Mr. Brightside” and several just-released tracks, American Authors continuously thanked The Revivalists for including them on this tour after they played a show together early last year. The catchy pop-rock songs and engaging frontman made for the perfect opener.

Hot off the release of their 2018 LP, Take Good Care, The Revivalists’ setlist was full of instantly recognizable fan favorites. “All My Friends,” the radio’s current repeating track, was played early on, and “Ride the Earth” opened the show. The vibe from The Revivalists was definitely more grown up than that of American Authors, though. Their sound is mature and focused and smooth, and “Wish I Knew You,” our first major introduction to them in 2017, has all the makings of a developed rock band. Of course, that was played towards the end of the setlist because it was the one we were all waiting for.

One of my favorite parts of the night was when they pulled out a sneaky cover of The Rolling Stones’ “Miss You,” because it holds a special place in my heart and any band that plays it will undoubtedly win me over. It was completely unexpected and fell in the perfect spot right before “It Was A Sin” off 2015’s Men Amongst Mountains.

The Revivalists have been on my to-see list since that catchy “Wish I Knew You” seemed inescapable on the radio, and I’m glad I got the chance to cross that show off at The Met. That venue definitely suited them, and a Philly crowd is always a grateful one. You can’t get through any show without the band thanking us for just being, and The Revivalists are no different.

You can catch them with two shows in New York later this week, and then they’ll continue the rest of their Take Good Care tour out west and overseas.

