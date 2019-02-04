Dawes powers through two sets, premieres new song at The Fillmore Philly

It was billed as “An Evening With Dawes,” and the California rockers did not disappoint.

Opening their Friday night Fillmore Philly show with the earth-quaking, rafter-shaking “Living In The Future,” the band went on to play two sets to a packed house.

Highlights from the night included “Things Happen,” “That Western Skyline,” “A Little Bit of Everything,” and the world premiere of a new song (that may or may not be called “It Didn’t Fix Me”) performed solo acoustic by frontman Taylor Goldsmith.

Below, watch a roundup of fan videos from the show, and check out a gallery of photographs by Avi Warren.

[full gallery]

