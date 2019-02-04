Dawes powers through two sets, premieres new song at The Fillmore Philly

By
Dawes | photo by Avi Warren | aviwarren.com

It was billed as “An Evening With Dawes,” and the California rockers did not disappoint.

Opening their Friday night Fillmore Philly show with the earth-quaking, rafter-shaking “Living In The Future,” the band went on to play two sets to a packed house.

Dawes | photo by Avi Warren | aviwarren.com
Dawes | photo by Avi Warren | aviwarren.com
Dawes | photo by Avi Warren | aviwarren.com

Highlights from the night included “Things Happen,” “That Western Skyline,” “A Little Bit of Everything,” and the world premiere of a new song (that may or may not be called “It Didn’t Fix Me”) performed solo acoustic by frontman Taylor Goldsmith.

Dawes | photo by Avi Warren | aviwarren.com

Below, watch a roundup of fan videos from the show, and check out a gallery of photographs by Avi Warren.

[full gallery]

aviwarren.com" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2019/02/fullsizeoutput_30e1.jpeg" />aviwarren.com" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2019/02/fullsizeoutput_30da.jpeg" />aviwarren.com" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2019/02/fullsizeoutput_30de.jpeg" />aviwarren.com" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2019/02/fullsizeoutput_30e0.jpeg" />aviwarren.com" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2019/02/DSC_0904.jpg" />aviwarren.com" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2019/02/DSC_0913.jpg" />aviwarren.com" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2019/02/DSC_0878.jpg" />aviwarren.com" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2019/02/DSC_0888.jpg" />aviwarren.com" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2019/02/DSC_0782.jpg" />aviwarren.com" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2019/02/DSC_0811.jpg" />

Comments

comments

  • Categorized Under:
Tags: ,


Comments are closed.