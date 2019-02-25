Baby Missiles: Krysten Ritter and The War On Drugs’ Adam Granduciel are going to be parents

Some joyous Philly-adjacent news to emerge from the red carpet at last night’s Academy Awards: The War on Drugs‘ Adam Granduciel was in attendance alongside his partner of five years, actress Krysten Ritter, and the couple used the appearance to acknowledge that they will, in the not-too-distant future, be parents.

As Pitchfork points out, they mugged for the camera with Granduciel smiling and pointing to Ritter’s baby bump (“heretofore unseen,” per Spin). Shoutouts are particularly due to Ritter for her choice of dress; the floral maroon lace played remarkably well off the red carpet, making photos like the one above look like something out of a dream of the sort Adam might get lost in. (ba-dum-bum)

No further word on when the couple’s child is due, but as People pointed out, the happy couple appeared to be having a great time at the ceremony, per Ritter’s social media.

Ritter just completed two seasons starring as the title character in Marvel’s Jessica Jones on Netflix; Granduciel’s War on Drugs completed two years of touring in support of its Grammy-winning 2017 album A Deeper Understanding with three sold-out shows in Philly, all for charity. We hope this means that the couple will take some time to collect their breaths and enjoy new parenthood. Congrats Krysten and Adam!

(h/t Pitchfork, Spin, People)

