No days off for Pixies at the Fillmore Philly

Currently in the middle of a U.S. tour with Weezer, Pixies decided to work on their day off and headline their own show here at the Fillmore Philadelphia. With a forever-changing set list, you never know what you are going to get: many fans came to see the show again for new songs or even a different structure of the tracks played. They can play anywhere from 10 to almost 40 songs and always tinker with the order and song choices. At this show, they played a whopping total of 33 songs, and the crowd was thrilled.

Mid-set, a fan and fellow photographer, R.J. Smith, who had been to the Weezer/Pixies show in Madison Square Garden NYC on the 12th, was shocked: “I never thought I’d see a crowd surfer at a Pixies show” he exclaimed. And in fact, by the end of the show there was not only one crowd surfer but give or take five during their set. The crowd surfer that I was able to see was a woman in her mid-40s. So cheers to age being just a number!

There was a vast diversity in the age of the crowd as well, ranging from late teens to late 60s, and a substantial amount in each range, all equally excited to be part of this concert experience. To get a glimpse of what happened, check out the photos below!

