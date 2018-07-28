By

XPN Fest Recap: David Byrne and Sylvan Esso energize bodies and stimulate minds at BB&T

David Byrne | photo by Natalie Piserchio | nataliepiserchio.com

About a half hour before XPNFest’s night one headlining sets began, things did not look promising. Wiggins Park had just been evacuated due to an approaching thunderstorm, ticketholders were jammed in the lobbies keeping dry from the downpour. Where was this night going to take us?

With David Byrne and Sylvan Esso as our guides, it transcended the soggy situation. Though markedly different in look, sound and style, both performances brought innovation and inspiration to the BB&T Pavilion stage; they brought big beats and danceable rhythms, they brought maximally minimal approaches to live music, they brought songs that move your body and make you think about the world around you, feeling the gravity of life in 2018 but dancing our way towards a positive future. And as the crowd felt that energy, the air around us seemed to change, calming down midway through Sylvan Esso's set and clearing up completely for Byrne's extravagant headliner.

XPN Fest Recap: Bermuda Triangle packs in drifting harmonies and tender songs to beat the rain

Bermuda Triangle | photo by Ashley Gellman for WXPN | agellmanphotos.com

Early Friday evening concert goers lounged on picnic blankets before the Marina Stage, despite bruise-colored clouds threatening rain. The Nashville power trio Bermuda Triangle were undeterred by the whipping winds and distant thunder. They opened with "Tear Us Apart," Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes plucking at an upright bass. On "Suzanne," Howard's voice took the forefront, dipping and rising with impressive range, drifting harmonies adding breathtaking tenderness.

XPNFest Recap: Lukas Nelson & the Promise of the Real command the river stage

Lukas Nelson | photo by Natalie Piserchio | nataliepiserchio.com

As sun swiftly turned to clouds over the #XPNFest River Stage, Lukas Nelson and his band Promise of the Real embarked on a journey of a set that turned each of his catchy country-rock songs into ten-minute-long worlds of their own. Walking onstage with his long hair and cowboy hat, Nelson seemed to follow in the vein of his famous father, Willie Nelson, but it soon became clearer and clearer that he intends on making his own unique mark on the music world.

XPNFest Recap: M.A.K.U. Soundsystem bring unifying vibes to The Marina Stage

M.A.K.U. Soundsystem | photo by Ashley Gellman for WXPN | agellmanphotos.com

From the moment Brooklyn-based M.A.K.U. Soundsystem took the stage, a feeling of unity spread throughout the festival. "If you feel this, come together," co-vocalist Juan Ospina said to connect the crowd. In the back half of opener "Entro y Salgo," Ospina delivered a spoken word outro, drawing deep on his Columbian roots, a common thread among the Brooklyn-based band, which Ospina described as immigrant beat and immigrant rhythm.

Behind the Scenes at #XPNFest 2018!

XPNFest 2018 Behind The Scenes | photo by Rachel Del Sordo | racheldelsordophotography.com

The 2018 XPoNential Music Festival is under way, and in addition to great sets from David Byrne, Sylvan Esso, Lukas Nelson, M.A.K.U. Soundsystem, Greg Sover and more, we'll be bringing you behind the scenes coverage. Keep checking back here for an ongoing photo gallery of the fans at XPoNential and the people who make the festival happen.

XPN Fest Recap: Brooklynites The National Reserve channel the spirit of southern rock and roll

The National Reserve | photo by Natalie Piserchio | nataliepiserchio.com

The National Reserve don’t sound like they’re from Brooklyn. The five-piece rock outfit took to the River stage donned in grass-stained denim and faded plaid. The hazy Philadelphia skyline rose up behind them, a breeze off the water providing relief from the pressing summer heat and their southern tinged, roots rock.

They opened with the upbeat, stomp-dancing "Don't Be Unkind," conjuring images of tipped cowboy hats and Texan ranches. The songs off their latest album, Motel La Grange, were heavily piano-driven, with blusey, electric keyboard solos that grew increasingly chaotic. They slowed it down for the ballad "Roll On Babe," bearded vocalist Sean Walsh wielding a gorgeous fire-engine-red hollow body guitar.

XPNFest Recap: Greg Sover Band keeps the crowd swaying on the Marina Stage

Greg Sover Band | photo by Ashley Gellman for WXPN | agellmanphotos.com

For the second set of #XPNFest, Greg Sover Band kept the energy high on the Marina Stage, their short but sweet set the perfect soundtrack for the breeze beginning to pick up over the Camden Waterfront.

Kicking off with the soulful "Preacher" from his Songs of A Renegade, the Philly favorite songwriter and his band made mention of their local roots, gesturing across the river to the hazy skyline: "It's right over there!"

XPNFest Recap: Swift Technique bring Funky Friday to the Marina Stage

Swift Technique | photo by Natalie Piserchio | nataliepiserchio.com

"Happy Funky Friday y'all" Swift Technique vocalist Nik Greeley shouted to greet the Marina Stage crowd Friday afternoon. Opening the the 25th XPoNential Music Festival was the funky nine-piece Philly group, and while David Dye's Funky Friday may be taking a week off for the festival, Swift Technique promptly started the weekend on a funky note nonetheless.The band's deep grooves rallied the early fest attendees, the crowd forming a stage-side dance circle 30 people deep from the moment the band started performing.

#XPNFest set times announced, single day tickets available, Katie Frank replaces Forth Wanderers

photo by Wendy McCardle for WXPN

The 2018 edition of the XPoNential Music Festival is right around the proverbial bend, and this morning we’ve got a few items of interest for all you music lovers converging on the Camden Waterfront in a couple weeks.

First, the set times have been announced — and while XPNFest, for the most part, does not make you choose between competing sets like so many other summer festivals might, it's still a helpful detail to plan out your weekend. You can peruse the rundown of who's playing when at the XPNFest Website, or in the handy dandy graphic at the bottom of this post.

#XPNFest announces more artists, incl. Natalie Prass and The National Reserve

Natalie Prass | photo by Tonje Thilesen // Fantastic Negrito // The National Reserve | photo by Michael Cooper // Forth Wanderers | photo by Julia Leiby // all photos courtesy of the artists

77 more days, 11 weeks left, a little over two months to go – however you want to say it, you better believe XPNFest is coming up quickly! Kicking off on Friday, July 27 across the river in Wiggins Park, NJ, the annual festival is returning for its 25th rendition. Today, we’re pleased to announce four more artists set to appear at the fest.

Joining the Wiggins Park crowd on Friday is Brooklyn's The National Reserve, who just wrapped up a Free at Noon set earlier this afternoon. The Brooklynites show off their bluesy brand of Americana rock on their latest album, Motel La Grange, which just so happens to be out today. Give the album a spin if you missed the band's set, or relisten to some of the tracks the band played earlier on air.