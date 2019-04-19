Free at Noon Flashback: Ryan Bingham is a standout in his genre

Ryan Bingham sings the blues — on his own terms. Raised in New Mexico and Texas, Western influences run in the songwriter’s blood, and he’s channeled them into everything from his role on the TV show Yellowstone and his Grammy and Oscar wins for the Crazy Heart soundtrack, to his curated music festival outside of Austin and his six albums of grooving Americana tunes.

Bingham played sold-out Free at Noon set today, following the release of his latest record American Love Song earlier this year. His unique sound makes him a standout in his genre — with timeless, traditional elements like gospel backup singers and fiddle solos, Bingham’s brand of country is more authentic than anything you’re likely to hear on country radio. Backed by a rock band and making full use of the venue’s disco ball, he knows how to turn a show into a party, too.

Bingham got that party started with his fan-favorite single “Jingle and Go” early in the set, and followed it with one hit after another, before closing out the hour with a rousing encore. And though each of Bingham’s songs can easily get an audience on their feet, this record is also a personal and political one for the songwriter. Released on his own label, American Love Song sees Bingham telling his own American story as he shares his views on a divided nation and sings his belief that “In the end, we’re all waiting in the same station.”

Ryan Bingham plays Union Transfer tonight and Asbury Lanes on Monday. Tickets are still available for both shows; find more information on the XPN Concert Calendar.

