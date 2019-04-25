Bruce Springsteen is releasing a new album called Western Stars

After a couple days of teasing the news on Twitter with prismic photos of Western landscapes, Bruce Springsteen has announced his 19th studio album will be called Western Stars, and it comes out June 14th on Columbia Records.

On one level, it appears The Boss is hopping on the super-prevalent cowboy trend in pop culture that runs from Kacey Musgraves to Lil Nas X to Orville Peck and Chris Stapleton; that title, the photo of a galloping stallion on the cover (see below), song titles like “Tuscon Train” and “Chasin’ Wild Horses.” The first single, “Hello Sunshine,” isn’t out until midnight, so it remains to be seen how much of a country-Springsteen record this will be. Then again, wasn’t Bruce doing Americana like 40 years ago? So maybe it’s just the trends coming back around to him.

In any case, as Pitchfork reports, Springsteen calls the album “a jewel box of a record” that was co-produced with Ron Aniello and features contributions from Jon Brion, and Patti Scialfa, among others. “This record is a return to my solo recordings featuring character-driven songs and sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements,” says The Boss.

Check out the album art and track list below, and keep your ears open at midnight for more.

Track List

Hitch Hikin’

The Wayfarer

Tucson Train

Western Stars

Sleepy Joe’s Café

Drive Fast (The Stuntman)

Chasin’ Wild Horses

Sundown

Somewhere North of Nashville

Stones

There Goes My Miracle

Hello Sunshine

Moonlight Motel

