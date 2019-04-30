Just Announced: Philadelphia Folk Festival’s initial 2019 lineup features David Crosby, Margo Price, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and more

The 58th annual Philadelphia Folk Festival will return this year with an impressive and inclusive lineup. The festival will be headlined by David Crosby & Friends, Margo Price, The Mavericks, and Preservation Hall Jazz Band. Singer-songwriter Joan Osborne brings her songs of Bob Dylan project to the Old Pool Farm stage, with sets by Amanda Shires, Dom Flemons of Carolina Chocolate Drops, Kaia Kater, and more in the mix.

Promoters say this year’s line up celebrates the time-honored tradition of folk music while also its embracing diverse music-makers and sounds. There will be singer-songwriters, Americana bands, Latin musicians, bluegrass, New Orleans jazz, rockabilly, and more. As with every year, the festival features dance, juried crafts, food, camping, and children’s activities as well as music. More performers are still to be announced.

The Philadelphia Folk Festival will take place on August 15-18 2019 on the Old Pool Farm in Upper Salford Township. Tickets are on sale now; full lineup, plus music from some of the performers below.

