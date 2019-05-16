Just Announced: The Rolling Stones’ Linc show has been rescheduled for July

Good news for classic rock fans this morning. After postponing their summer stadium tour due to health problems with lead singer Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones this morning announced their rescheduled dates. The news was teased last night with a Twitter video of Jagger shimmying in a dance studio, warming up for the road.

Among the rescheduled dates is the Stones’ Philly show, which now takes place July 23rd at Lincoln Financial Stadium. As The Stones mentioned in their announcement, all original tickets from the original show will be honored, and refunds can be made through the ticket holder’s Ticketmaster account.

https://scontent.fphl2-4.fna.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/60356799_10157678123018287_1052498288688758784_o.jpg?_nc_cat=1&_nc_ht=scontent.fphl2-4.fna&oh=43b41e9baa9bfa31bc883a5d7a157be9&oe=5D68F440

Comments