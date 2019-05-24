PRESS PLAY: 6 New Albums Out Today

Mavis Staples | photo by Myriam Santos | courtesy of the artist

Friday is new release day and each week we’ll feature a selection of new albums being released and songs we LOVE.  This week, the music ranges from the legendary Mavis Staples to up-and-comers Middle Kids.  Here are six albums worthy of your ears:

  • MAVIS STAPLES We Get By
    • We LOVE: “We Get By (feat. Ben Harper)”, “Change”
  • MIDDLE KIDS New Songs for Old Problems EP
    • We LOVE: “Real Thing”
  • MORRISSEY California Son
    • We LOVE: “Wedding Bell Blues” (Laura Nyro), “Morning Starship” (Jobriath)
  • Echo In The Canyon (Soundtrack)
    • We LOVE: “Go Where You Wanna Go” (Jakob Dylan / Jade Castrinos), “You Showed Me” (Jakob Dylan / Cat Power), “No Matter What You Do” (Jakob Dylan / Regina Spektor)
  • JUSTIN TOWNES EARLE The Saint of Lost Causes
    • We LOVE: “The Saint of Lost Causes”, “Frightened by the Sound”
  • BLACK MOUNTAIN Destroyer
    • We LOVE: “Future Shade”, “Boogie Lover”

 

