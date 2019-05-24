PRESS PLAY: 6 New Albums Out Today

Friday is new release day and each week we’ll feature a selection of new albums being released and songs we LOVE. This week, the music ranges from the legendary Mavis Staples to up-and-comers Middle Kids. Here are six albums worthy of your ears:
- MAVIS STAPLES We Get By
- We LOVE: “We Get By (feat. Ben Harper)”, “Change”
- MIDDLE KIDS New Songs for Old Problems EP
- We LOVE: “Real Thing”
- MORRISSEY California Son
- We LOVE: “Wedding Bell Blues” (Laura Nyro), “Morning Starship” (Jobriath)
- Echo In The Canyon (Soundtrack)
- We LOVE: “Go Where You Wanna Go” (Jakob Dylan / Jade Castrinos), “You Showed Me” (Jakob Dylan / Cat Power), “No Matter What You Do” (Jakob Dylan / Regina Spektor)
- JUSTIN TOWNES EARLE The Saint of Lost Causes
- We LOVE: “The Saint of Lost Causes”, “Frightened by the Sound”
- BLACK MOUNTAIN Destroyer
- We LOVE: “Future Shade”, “Boogie Lover”
