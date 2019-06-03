Just Announced: Bon Iver will bring new songs to the Wells Fargo Center this fall

Bon Iver just shared two new tracks, “Hey, Ma” and “U (Man Like),” the project’s first new recordings in three years. The new songs feature contributions from Bruce Hornsby, Moses Sumney, Jenn Wasner, Elsa Jensen, Psymun, Phil Cook and the Brooklyn Youth Chorus, among others, and both are accompanied by a video. Bon Iver has also extended their North American tour into the fall, and will headline the Wells Fargo Center on October 10. Feist will open the show.

Bon Iver has evolved from the solo project of singer/songwriter Justin Vernon into a full band, which has recently grown to include Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak and Flock of Dimes. “This project began with a single person, but throughout the last 11 years, the identity of Bon Iver has bloomed and can only be defined by the faces in the ever growing family we are,” Vernon says in a press release.

Listen/watch below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 7 at noon. Find more information on the XPN Concert Calendar.

Comments