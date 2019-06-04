Nuevofest brings “New Sounds of Latin America” to World Cafe Live

The annual Nuevofest, an all-ages concert celebrating Latin American music and culture, returns to World Cafe Live on July 14th. Presented by AfroTaino Productions in conjunction with WXPN, the event features eight artists with roots in Argentina, Colombia, Panama, Peru, and Puerto Rico. They exemplify the varied and diverse forms of Latin American music.

From Afro-Panameño music with Carribean and calypso influence from The Beachers to the socially satirical sounds of Los Rivera Destino, the Latin polyrhythm-infused funk of Lady HD, and the garage-punk of Tall Juan, Nuevofest jas a spectrum of sounds and styles. Some of the artists call Philadelphia their home, whereas others are from the West Coast; many got their start in Central/South America. While the artists on Nuevofest 2019 — which also include Kevin Johansen, Silvina Moreno, Stefa, and Yanga — often differ drastically, they are coming together in support of a shared ambition: elucidating the multidimensionality of Latin American music.

Nuevofest takes place from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 14th on World Cafe Live upstairs and downstairs stages, and tickets are on sale now; more information can be found at the XPN Concert Calendar. Listen to music from some of the artists on the bill below.

<a href="http://talljuan.bandcamp.com/album/joya-nedo">Joya Nedo by Tall Juan</a>

