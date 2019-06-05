Your soundtrack to National Donut Day 2019

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Federal Donuts (@federaldonuts) on Jun 5, 2019 at 5:00am PDT



National Dount Day is this Friday, June 7th, and once again Federal Donuts is celebrating by rolling out their “greatest hits” — their most favorite “fancy” donuts as voted on by their customers, paired with some of their favorite albums.

This year’s musical selections include Rewind by The Rolling Stones, Born To Run by Bruce Springsteen, Eat To The Beat by Blondie, Quiet Fire by Roberta Flack, Construction Time Again by Depeche Mode, and Purple Rain by Prince.

We’ve compiled Federal Donuts favorite records in the Spotify playlist below, so take a listen. Happy National Donut Day! Enjoy the donuts and the music! ⠀

