Free At Noon Flashback: Craig Finn brings his new story-filled album to the World Cafe Live stage

Earlier today, singer-songwriter and storyteller Craig Finn arrived at World Cafe Live to perform a few songs from his newest solo album I Need A New War. According to Finn, the album dedicated to our world’s fast-changing times, and tells many stories about his previous 19 years spent living in New York. The frontman of rock faves The Hold Steady, Finn has been embarking on his solo endeavor for a few years now, with this album being his fourth.

His energy was unmatched on stage, he lit up as the stories he told came to life. “Blankets” and “Magic Marker” provided a strong opening to the performance, then he went into the album’s slower jams, like “A Bathtub in the Kitchen” and “Holyoke.” Finn was happy to take breaks between songs, explaining them in greater detail. Particularly, Finn described “Her with the Blues,” the story of his perspective change experiencing young couples taking overly-dramatic pictures around the city, and “A Bathtub in the Kitchen,” about a man named Francis who could not keep up with the rapid pace of the city. Finn illustrated these emotions through his colorful dance moves and strong vocals, leaving everyone amazed.

Finn will be playing Ardmore Music Hall tonight alongside the Uptown Controllers. Check out photos from the performance below

Set List:

Be Honest

Blankets

Magic Marker

Bathtub In The Kitchen

Something To Hope For

Perfect Crosses

Holyoke

Her With The Blues

