Watch Wilco and Courtney Barnett play “Handshake Drugs” at Solid Sound

This weekend, Wilco threw their annual Solid Sound Festival at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art. Alongside performances by Tortoise, The Feelies, Jonathan Richman, and more, one of this year’s features was “Wilco Karaoke,” where fans got to sing Wilco favorites with the band backing them.

One of those fans was Courtney Barnett, another one of the festival’s headliners, who joined Wilco on “Handshake Drugs” from A Ghost is Born and the More Like The Moon EP. Watch fan video of that collaboration below, and stay tuned for full Solid Sound coverage from The Key’s Noah Silvestry later this week.

(h/t Pitchfork)