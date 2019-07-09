Your #XPNFest 2019 set times have arrived!



We are 18 days out from this year’s edition of the XPoNential Music Festival, and this morning the set times have been announced. Check out the above graphic for the rundown of who is playing when on the Camden Waterfront, from the Friday afternoon opening set by Foxtrot and the Get Down to the Sunday closing set by Amy Ray Band, with headlining sets in between by Hozier, Japanese Breakfast, Elvis Costello, and Blondie.

In addition to today’s set time news, XPNFest has announced a three-day flash sale to save up to 25% on three-day go-anywhere passes using the offer code FEST25. Tickets are available at XPNFest.org, and the offer ends midnight on Thursday, July 11.

The XPoNential Music Festival takes place July 26, 27, and 28 at Wiggins Park and the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, NJ. Below, listen to a Spotify playlist of the 30+ artists performing this year.