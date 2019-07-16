Lady HD to The Beachers: #Nuevofest 2019 in photos

Philly concert promoters AfroTaino Productions brought their annual #Nuevofest concert to World Cafe Live on Sunday, offering an assortment of sounds that spanned the traditional to the contemporary and the futuristic.

Kicking off on World Cafe Live’s downstairs stage with Philly psych / soul outfit Lady HD, whose songwriter Ciaran Wall drew on his Peruvian roots for a set of upbeat pop. The show alternated between upstairs, and continued with the electronic-tinged, sound loop based experimentation of STEFA, a Queens-based artist with Colombian roots. She was followed by another Queens-based artist, the punk-inspired Argentinian-rooted Tall Juan.

On the upstairs stage, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico’s Los Rivera Destino brought a lively, comedic energy to Nuevofest, riffing like Dr. Dog while mixing in bolero flare. They were followed by Inland Empire, California’s Yanga, who brought Afro-Colombian sounds to the downstairs stage.

Buenos Aires sensation Kevin Johansen played an eclectic set of bossa nova, folk, and pop on the upstairs stage, with guest vocals from fellow Argentinian Silvina Moreno. Closing the night out on the downstairs was long-running Panamanian stars The Beachers, who closed out Nuevofest with a set of calypso and salsa on the downstairs stage.

Check out photos from Nuevofest below.

STEFA at Nuevofest 2019 | photo by Rich McKie for WXPN

[full gallery]