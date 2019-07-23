Watch Amy Ray live out her astronaut dreams in new “Holler” video

Best known as one half of the Indigo Girls, singer-songwriter Amy Ray has been focused on her solo career lately, releasing a new album called Holler last year. Now, Amy Ray is back with a new video for the album’s title track that takes her on a journey through outer space.

With the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing this past weekend, space seems to be on everyone’s minds — Amy Ray’s included. But in the songwriter’s imagined astronaut journey, things don’t go so smoothly. Instead of landing on the moon, the world she ends up in is both familiar and unfamiliar, a perfect match for the dreamy and contemplative song.

Amy Ray and her band will join us for the XPoNential Music Festival on Sunday, July 28. Find more information at xpnfest.org.