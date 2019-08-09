Free At Noon Flashback: Molly Burch warms up for her Johnny Brenda’s performance tonight with a stellar set at World Cafe Live

Austin-based singer-songwriter Molly Burch is currently on her U.S tour and is set to play Johnny Brenda’s later tonight. Earlier today, she stopped by World Cafe Live and gave a nice preview of what the show will be like: lively, energetic, and full of emotion. Burch’s music truly can touch your soul and have you relating to her lyrics of loss and heartbreak amidst various uplifting instrumental elements.

Burch began playing two songs off of her most recent release, a 7″ EP titled “Ballads. The two tunes, “Your Party” and “Only One,” were slow and pensive, featuring big choruses and quiet verses. Burch noted that the tunes were released in homage to the powerful female vocalists that influenced her youth and upbringing. Burch then moved into a string of songs from her sophomore album, First Flower, then gracefully switched back and forth between singing on the mic and playing mellow piano lines. Her lyrics of regret, heartbreak, and longing rang out of each and every song, providing a wide and special musical experience for the audience. As the band ended with “Nothing To Say,” they quickly hurried as they were met with heavy praise. Burch and co. came back out once more to perform “Downhearted,” an older tune from her debut album.

Check out photos from the Free at Noon concert below and listen back to an audio archive of the performance. If you haven’t purchased tickets yet, there are still tickets available for Burch’s performance tonight at Johnny Brenda’s.