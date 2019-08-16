Free At Noon Flashback: Mwesno & the Shakes bring the festival vibe to World Cafe Live

On August 16th, 1969, Woodstock didn’t start its second day of music until 12:33 p.m. Little did they know that 50 years later, this would allow WXPN just enough time to fit in it’s usual Free At Noon Concert before flipping back to #XPNstock – a broadcast of the entire Woodstock festival, as it happened, 50 years on. Fans listening in early couldn’t have been more satisfied, as XPN booked the perfect band to kick off the day.

Led by Michael Mwenso, Mwesno & the Shakes, a troupe of global artists, brought the festival vibe to World Cafe Live. A set of 3 horns along with two hype men (one on keys and another on stand up bass) start the show, getting the crowd in motion even before Mwesno, accompanied by two singers, joined them on stage. It was quickly apparent that this would be one hell of a set, mixing various styles of Jazz, blues and world music to an all-out party.

After a high energy, 30-minute performance full of choreographed dancing, crowd participation, and even some fancy tap-dancing footwork – Mwesno shows his appreciation, ending with “Thank you Philadelphia – you were great! And it’s not even 2 p.m. yet”.

Tonight, Mwesno & the Shakes will be a great fit, performing twice at the Philadelphia Folk Festival at the Old Pool Farm in Harleysville, PA. Visit the WXPN Concert Calendar for more info.