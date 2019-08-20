With its array of impressive main stage headliners, intimate side stage workshops, creative crafts around every corner, and a campground that pulses with energy, the Philadelphia Folk Festival is always a whirlwind.

During this year’s weekend at Old Pool Farm, we were dazzled by sublime sets from singer-songwriter legend David Crosby as much as earnest emerging voice Kaia Kater. We rocked out to the slide guitar jams of A.J. Ghent during World Cafe‘s camp stage showcase on Thursday, and grooved to Friday’s Big Easy-centeric headliners Cha-Wa and Preservation Hall Jazz Band. We frielach danced at Dan Blackberg‘s klezmer party and zydeco danced to Chubby Carrier.

Local music was represented strongly, between the Folksong Society’s Philadelphia Music Co-op Showcase on Friday (where Emily Drinker, Bethelehem and Sad Patrick, Rachel Andie and the Vth Element, and Stella Ruze all performed top-notch sets) as well as Saturday (Helen Leicht’s XPN Local showcase starring Jackson Pines, Great Time, and The End of America). Other Philly artists popped up throughout the weekend, like Driftwood Soldier and Rare Spirits (the latter of whom jammed with Isreali band OSOG during the folk fest’s innovative Backstage Sessions, a showcase of pop-up collaborations).

And most importantly, we took in the sights. Watched jugglers in Dulcimer Grove. Chatted up painter Amelia Alyce Doll as she worked on a canvas. Followed North Star Puppets’ towering recreation of the Philadelphia Folk Festival banjo as it moved around the campground. Spent a solid amount of time in a hammock.

Below is some of the best of what we saw: 58 scenes from the 58th annual Philadelphia Folk Festival.