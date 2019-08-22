A ridiculous quadruple-bill of Beck, Cage The Elephant, Spoon, and Sunflower Bean touched down in Camden last night

One of the most front-to-back solid touring lineups in recent years rolled through the region last night, with slack-rock veteran Beck headlining alongside modern rock dramatists Cage The Elephant. Beck opened with “Loser,” closed with “Where It’s At,” and played just about everything imaginable in between — hits like “Devil’s Haircut” and “Dreams” alongside fan faves like “Debra” and “Lost Cause.” A weather delay put a pause on the show during the late evening downpour, but after that blew over, Beck and co. finished strong, covering Elvis Costello as well as tourmates Cage in the encore.

Cage drew mostly on this year’s Social Cues and 2013’s Melophobia during their set, which featured lead singer Matt Shultz in a beekeeper’s fencing outfit, which was pared down to a masquerade mask and dapper grey suit, and pared further to reveal a Nascar-esque shirt. Dude must have been sweating buckets before you even consider his high-energy stage presence.



Spoon drew on most of their post-millennium discography for their set, from “The Way We Get By” and “Jonathon Fosk” from Kill The Moonlight to the new Best Of exclusive track “No Bullets Spent.” Britt Daniel is, as ever, a cool and charismatic frontperson. And for their part, Brooklyn’s Sunflower Bean proved adept at playing the large venues their music is custom-designed for in their opening set.

Check out a gallery of photos from the show below.

