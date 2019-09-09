Just Announced: Bob Dylan to perform at The Met Philly this fall

Singer-songwriter icon Bob Dylan has just announced a month-long U.S. tour that will bring him back to Philadelphia on November 21st.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Dylan’s infamous Never Ending Tour, which kicked off in 1988 and continues to be the running name of his tour to this day. This portion of the tour will feature 28 shows across North America, kicking off at the Bren Events Center in Irvine, CA on October 11th and closing out just one month following at The Met in Philadelphia. Dylan’s Philadelphia show in November is almost an exact year after his performance that opened the newly renovated Met, and will be the final show of this tour.

Dylan’s most recent release this year is Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese, following his latest studio album from 2017, Triplicate.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 20 at 10 a.m. Find more information at the XPN Concert Calendar.

Bob Dylan North American tour

10-11 Irvine, CA – UC Irvine, Bren Events Center

10-12 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

10-14 Palo Alto, CA – Stanford University Frost Amphitheatre

10-17 Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

10-19 Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

10-20 Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

10-22 St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

10-23 Ames, IA – Iowa State University C.Y. Stephens Auditorium

10-24 Mankato, MN – Mankato Civic Center

10-26 Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

10-27 Bloomington, IN – Indiana University Auditorium

10-29 Normal, IL – Illinois State University Braden Auditorium

10-30 Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC

11-01 South Bend, IN – Morris Performing Arts Center

11-02 Muncie, IN – Ball State University Emens Auditorium

11-04 Columbus, OH – Ohio State University Mershon Auditorium

11-05 East Lansing, MI – Michigan State University Wharton Center for the Performing Arts

11-06 Ann Arbor, MI – University of Michigan Hill Auditorium

11-08 Highland Heights, KY – Northern Kentucky University BB&T Arena

11-09 Akron, OH – University of Akron EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall

11-10 Moon Township, PA – Robert Morris University UPMC Events Center

11-12 Baltimore, MD – University of Maryland Baltimore County UMBC Event Center

11-13 Petersburg, VA – Virginia State University Multi-Purpose Center

11-15 University Park, PA – Pennsylvania State University Eisenhower Auditorium

11-17 Ithaca, NY – Ithaca College Athletics and Events Center

11-19 Lowell, MA – University of Massachussetts Tsongas Arena

11-20 Providence, RI – Providence Performing Arts Center

11-21 Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia