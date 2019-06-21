By

Free At Noon Flashback: JD Simo brings down the house

JD Simo | photo by Emily DeHart for WXPN

Blues rocker JD Simo came by WXPN’s Free at Noon to deliver an insanely loud and proud blues performance. Fresh off the release of his new solo record Off At 11, Simo played hits from that as well as older cuts.

JD Simo is the frontman of Nashville blues-rock band Simo, formed in 2010. They’ve performed at notable festivals like Bonnaroo, Warren Hayne’s Christmas Jam and Mountain Jam in their time as a band. JD has since started a solo career, touring with Tommy Emmanuel. Simo is now joined by the band’s original drummer Adam Abrashoff and bassist Andraleia Buch.

The trio showed insanely good chemistry on stage as they rocked out to Simo's crunchy blues riffs like those heard in "Temptation" off of Off At 11, turning the six-minute tune into a 10+ minute jam session. That was the case for many of the other songs as well, as JD joked – "we never know how long are sets are going to be." A nice surprise, Simo performed an upcoming single titled "All I Got Is You," another blues-rock tune that featured fast changing time signatures.

By

Free At Noon Flashback: Rod Melancon Makes His Philadelphia Debut at World Cafe Live

Rod Melancon | photo by Emily DeHart for WXPN

Rod Melancon opened XPN’s Free at Noon double-header performing before, J.D. Simo. He sang tunes from his newest album, Pinkville, which was released in early April. With a name like Pinkville, you might think Melancon’s music verged on country pop, but that is far from the case.

Pinkville is not the kind of country, blues you can kick back and mindlessly listen to. Each song tells a story, and never a pretty one. Melancon opened his performance with title-track, a song that's more like a story put to music than a song in the traditional sense of the word. Through the lyrics, Rod Melancon explains a scene that he repeatedly passed driving to his family's crawfish pond in Gueydan, Louisiana. Every time they drove, he saw a man pacing in front of a faded grey house wearing nothing but long johns and a pair of combat boots. One day he worked up the courage, and his dad explains that the man was a Vietnam Vet that was scared by his experiences. He says, "His boots were on American soil, but his mind was far off in the burning villages of Pinkville."

By

Free At Noon Flashback: Craig Finn brings his new story-filled album to the World Cafe Live stage

Craig Finn | photo by Makena Duffy for WXPN

Earlier today, singer-songwriter and storyteller Craig Finn arrived at World Cafe Live to perform a few songs from his newest solo album I Need A New War. According to Finn, the album dedicated to our world's fast-changing times, and tells many stories about his previous 19 years spent living in New York. The frontman of rock faves The Hold Steady, Finn has been embarking on his solo endeavor for a few years now, with this album being his fourth.

By

Free at Noon Flashback: JR JR strips their set down for World Cafe Live

JR JR | photo by Emily DeHart for WXPN

After Paul Keen of Pawnshop Roses graced the stage for today's Free At Noon, indie pop group JR JR followed up with a set that, to everyone's surprised, wound up being semi-acoustic. Down a drummer, the band's Daniel Zott and Joshua Epstein played stripped-down arrangements of songs from their newest album Invocations / Conversations, as well as some older cuts and a cover.

By

Free at Noon Flashback: Starcrawler hit hard at World Cafe Live

Starcrawler | photo by Emily DeHart for WXPN

LA hard rock band Starcrawler visited World Cafe for today’s Free at Noon and delivered a punchy set of new and old material. The young outfit, which includes frontwoman Arrow de Wilde, guitarist Henri Cash, bassist Tim Franco and drummer Austin Smith, formed in 2015 and released their self-titled debut on Rough Trade Records in 2018. Earlier this year, they released the singles “She Gets Around” and “Pet Sematary” (a Ramones cover), both of which they performed today.

The Free at Noon set found Starcrawler at their most theatrical — after three band members had already entered and set up their instruments, de Wilde stumbled onto the stage in a daze, wearing a tattered white dress covered in smudges and bloodstains.

By

Free at Noon Flashback: Amy Ray and her band offer a delightful start to the holiday weekend

Amy Ray and XPN go way back. She has appeared at World Cafe Live and on World Cafe the show countless times, both as one half of Indigo Girls and as a solo artist. She will play World Cafe Live again tonight and XPoNential fest in July. Before all that though, she and her band treated us to a fantastic Free at Noon set. It was a great way to roll into the long weekend.



By

Free at Noon Flashback: The Dream Syndicate fills the room with their familiar fuzzy rock

The Dream Syndicate | photo by Emily DeHart for WXPN | dehartvisuals.com

Listening to The Dream Syndicate, you'd hardly know that this is a band that spent nearly 30 years not releasing music. But in the last two years alone, the 80's rockers have more than made up for lost time, releasing their first two albums since 1988's Ghost Stories. Their latest, These Times, is out now, and the The Los Angeles band joined us for today's Free at Noon doubleheader to let us hear some of the new songs live.

By

Free at Noon Flashback: Eli “Paperboy” Reed brings his musical dreams to World Cafe Live

Eli “Paperboy” Reed | photo by Gabriela Barbieri for WXPN

If you've ever wondered where Eli "Paperboy" Reed's stage name comes from, he told the moving story just last week, via an Instagram post, of the gray newsboy cap he found in his grandfather's closet that helped him build his musical identity. Six albums later — and sans the hat, which he wore so much it fell apart — Eli "Paperboy" Reed stopped by World Cafe Live Friday afternoon to fill the second set of a Free at Noon doubleheader with some spirited jazz- and soul-inspired tunes.

By

Free At Noon Flashback: Jakob Dylan, Jade Castrinos, and Cat Power preview their soundtrack to the 60s doc Echo in the Canyon

Echo in the Canyon | photo by Gabriela Barbieri for WXPN

World Cafe Live has seen a lot of the 60s this month, and no show better encapsulates it than today's performance from the artists behind the new documentary, Echo in the Canyon. The documentary covers Los Angeles' Laurel Canyon and the music produced there in the mid 1960s by artists such as the Byrds, The Mamas & The Papas, The Beach Boys, Buffalo Springfield, and more. To pay homage to this fertile musical time, contemporary musicians came together to record a soundtrack that features covers of those cutting-edge Laurel Canyon songs. Some of those artists joined us at the World Cafe Live today, including Jakob Dylan, Jade Castrinos, and Cat Power.

By

Free at Noon Flashback: Ryan Bingham is a standout in his genre

Ryan Bingham | photo by Gabriela Barbieri for WXPN

Ryan Bingham sings the blues — on his own terms. Raised in New Mexico and Texas, Western influences run in the songwriter’s blood, and he’s channeled them into everything from his role on the TV show Yellowstone and his Grammy and Oscar wins for the Crazy Heart soundtrack, to his curated music festival outside of Austin and his six albums of grooving Americana tunes.

Bingham played sold-out Free at Noon set today, following the release of his latest record American Love Song earlier this year. His unique sound makes him a standout in his genre — with timeless, traditional elements like gospel backup singers and fiddle solos, Bingham's brand of country is more authentic than anything you're likely to hear on country radio. Backed by a rock band and making full use of the venue's disco ball, he knows how to turn a show into a party, too.