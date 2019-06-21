Blues rocker JD Simo came by WXPN’s Free at Noon to deliver an insanely loud and proud blues performance. Fresh off the release of his new solo record Off At 11, Simo played hits from that as well as older cuts.

JD Simo is the frontman of Nashville blues-rock band Simo, formed in 2010. They’ve performed at notable festivals like Bonnaroo, Warren Hayne’s Christmas Jam and Mountain Jam in their time as a band. JD has since started a solo career, touring with Tommy Emmanuel. Simo is now joined by the band’s original drummer Adam Abrashoff and bassist Andraleia Buch.

The trio showed insanely good chemistry on stage as they rocked out to Simo’s crunchy blues riffs like those heard in “Temptation” off of Off At 11, turning the six-minute tune into a 10+ minute jam session. That was the case for many of the other songs as well, as JD joked – “we never know how long are sets are going to be.” A nice surprise, Simo performed an upcoming single titled “All I Got Is You,” another blues-rock tune that featured fast changing time signatures. Continue reading →