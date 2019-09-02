The best part of any music festival is connecting those artist names in tiny font sizes to incredible songs that make you dive down the rabbit hole of their discography on the streaming service of your choice. Of course Jay-Z would prefer that streaming service be Tidal, but nevertheless that experience is true as ever for his Made In America festival, which kicks off on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia today.

We know and are stoked about the big headliners — Cardi B and Travis Scott — as much as the second-string artists like Lizzo, Kaytranada, James Blake, Rosalía and Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals. Those are the artists that have gotten the most shine-time in the conversation around the festival. But dig in a bit further and you’ll see and hear that there’s a lot to keep you entertained from mid-afternoon to midnight.

