Travis Scott’s wild ride wraps Made In America, but Lizzo and Tierra Whack win the day

Travis Scott | photo by John Vettese for WXPN

By the time Houston rapper Travis Scott took the Rocky Stage at 10 for his headlining set, Made In America’s second day felt downright anarchic.

All the people who didn't show up on day one, making the festival seem more sparsely attended than we're accustomed to, turned out in force. They shimmied up light poles, climbed trees on the Parkway, and when Scott opened his frenzied set with "Stargazing" from last year's trippy / awesome Astroworld, it seemed like some of his fans were taking the lyric "it ain't a mosh pit if ain't no injuries" as a challenge.

A blazing Cardi B rocks Made In America, alongside stellar sets by Pink Sweat$, Rosalia, Anderson .Paak and more

Cardi B | photo by John Vettese for WXPN

Opening day of Jay-Z's annual Benjamin Franklin Parkway throwdown felt under-attended compared to recent years, but there was plenty of heat coming offstage all the same, from an impressive early afternoon performance by Philly soul singer Pink Sweat$ all the way through a blistering sprint of a closing set by Bronx rapper Cardi B.

20 artists you didn’t realize are playing Made In America this weekend

Tierra Whack, 2019 XXL Freshman Cypher | still from video

The best part of any music festival is connecting those artist names in tiny font sizes to incredible songs that make you dive down the rabbit hole of their discography on the streaming service of your choice. Of course Jay-Z would prefer that streaming service be Tidal, but nevertheless that experience is true as ever for his Made In America festival, which kicks off on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia today.

We know and are stoked about the big headliners — Cardi B and Travis Scott — as much as the second-string artists like Lizzo, Kaytranada, James Blake, Rosalía and Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals. Those are the artists that have gotten the most shine-time in the conversation around the festival. But dig in a bit further and you'll see and hear that there's a lot to keep you entertained from mid-afternoon to midnight.

Continue reading →

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib share a new track ahead of Made In America

 

Freddie Gibbs | still from video

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib, despite their unusual pairing, make really good music and make a lot of it. The duo released their second collaborative album, Bandana, in June of this year but that won't stop them from putting out more music. Late last week, Adult Swim premiered "The Next Day" as part of their Adult Swim Singles series. If anything, the song will make you want to  revisit Bandana and Piñata, and get you very excited for the duo's set at Made In America.

ROSALÍA decided that releasing four Song of the Summer contenders wasn’t enough, so she’s shared a fifth

ROSALÍA and Ozuna | still from video

I think ROSALÍA wants me dead. I mean, why else would she release so many stellar tracks with very little warning? She wants to overwhelm me with her talent and knock the life out of me. She can’t get me though. I’ll push through if only to hear the next ROSALÍA single.

In her latest attempt to decimate me, "Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi", the flamenco revolutionary teams up with Puerto Rican trap star, Ozuna. The track is a bouncy reggaeton joint that sees ROSALÍA bending yet another genre. She clearly can't be stopped, nor should she be.

Continue reading →

This Just In: Lizzo’s sweat glows. Watch her spread love and laughter at NPR’s Tiny Desk

Lizzo, NPR Tiny Desk Concert | still from video

I dare you to watch Lizzo's Tiny Desk Concert and not smile. That's right, you can't. Because Lizzo's soulful vibrato, positive vibes, and quick wit are undeniably contagious, even through your computer screen. For a performance less than 20 minutes long, the pop singer managed to bring a larger crowd to NPR music's Tiny Desk than ever before, each member of the audience wearing toothy smiles and belly-laughing at Lizzo's sassy banter.

Watch Tierra Whack make 2019 her year in this XXL Freshman interview

Tierra Whack | Still from video

Back in March, many rising rap artists developed earnest pitches as to why they should be the next member of XXL's Freshman Class. Philly's Tierra Whack was not one of those artists. For her video, she chomped on potato chips looking unbothered in an all-cheetah print outfit, down to her shades and earnings. Naturally, she was selected as one of XXL Magazine's 2019 Freshman.

Tierra Whack will be a featured artist on the new Beyonce-curated Lion King album

Tierra Whack | photo by Senia Lopez | senialopez.photography

We've known that Tierra Whack is a star for a while now. Since Whack World dropped last year, more and more artists have been co-signing Whack and spreading the Whack Gospel. Now, the one and only Beyoncé has given Whack her stamp of approval. The eccentric Philly rapper is set to feature on The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé's upcoming album inspired by the Lion King. The Beyoncé-curated and produced album will be released this Friday, July 19th. In addition to Whack, the album also features Kendrick Lamar, JAY-Z, Childish Gambino, 070 Shake, Burna Boy, WizKid, and more.

Continue reading →

Made In America artist Rosalía shares striking video for new double single

Rosalía | still from video

Slowing down is not on Rosalía's agenda. Since releasing her acclaimed sophomore album EL MAL QUERER last fall, the Spanish artist has been consistently putting out singles. The latest drop, a double single lumped together under the title F*cking Money Man, sees Rosalía continue to push her sound and redefine modern flamenco.

Continue reading →