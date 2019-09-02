Travis Scott’s wild ride wraps Made In America, but Lizzo and Tierra Whack win the day
By the time Houston rapper Travis Scott took the Rocky Stage at 10 for his headlining set, Made In America’s second day felt downright anarchic.
All the people who didn’t show up on day one, making the festival seem more sparsely attended than we’re accustomed to, turned out in force. They shimmied up light poles, climbed trees on the Parkway, and when Scott opened his frenzied set with “Stargazing” from last year’s trippy / awesome Astroworld, it seemed like some of his fans were taking the lyric “it ain’t a mosh pit if ain’t no injuries” as a challenge. Continue reading →