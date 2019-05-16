NonCOMM Recap: Ali Awan wows us yet again with an explosive set
As if Ali Awan hadn’t already proved his worth as WXPN’s Artist to Watch for the month of January with his fantastic Free at Noon set and Key Studio Session, he proved it tonight with a thunderous performance on the PRX stage. Awan and his six-person banded opened with the bombastic “Be a Light.” The track, which Awan just released a surreal video for, highlights the band’s ability to make a lot of noise. The Philly artist’s whole set was drenched in sound, and yet the crowd always seemed eager for even more. Continue reading →