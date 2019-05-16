Having just released his 11th album Fever Breaks, Josh Ritter delivered a dynamic set to his audience with a blend of new and old music. Beginning with “Idaho” from 2006’s The Animal Years, the first two songs of his set were old-school Ritter. His soft vocals paired beautifully with his acoustic strumming. By tune number three, however, Ritter kicked it up a notch and strapped on his electric guitar for “Old Black Magic,” the lead single from his newest album. His band, known as The Royal City Band, didn’t miss a beat in supporting their leader.

Ritter sincerely thanked the audience after every song, and we could tell by the smile on his face that it was genuine. He took a moment to say how much his fans’ support has meant to him over the years, and then got right back into the music. He swapped guitars from acoustic to electric throughout the set, and his band followed. Continue reading →