NonCOMM Recap: Ali Awan wows us yet again with an explosive set

Ali Awan | photo by Makena Duffy for WXPN

As if Ali Awan hadn't already proved his worth as WXPN's Artist to Watch for the month of January with his fantastic Free at Noon set and Key Studio Session, he proved it tonight with a thunderous performance on the PRX stage. Awan and his six-person banded opened with the bombastic "Be a Light." The track, which Awan just released a surreal video for, highlights the band's ability to make a lot of noise. The Philly artist's whole set was drenched in sound, and yet the crowd always seemed eager for even more.

NonCOMM recap: Josh Ritter’s musical storytelling proves captivating on the NPR Music stage

Josh Ritter | photo by Makena Duffy for WXPN

Having just released his 11th album Fever Breaks, Josh Ritter delivered a dynamic set to his audience with a blend of new and old music. Beginning with “Idaho” from 2006’s The Animal Years, the first two songs of his set were old-school Ritter. His soft vocals paired beautifully with his acoustic strumming. By tune number three, however, Ritter kicked it up a notch and strapped on his electric guitar for “Old Black Magic,” the lead single from his newest album. His band, known as The Royal City Band, didn’t miss a beat in supporting their leader.

Ritter sincerely thanked the audience after every song, and we could tell by the smile on his face that it was genuine. He took a moment to say how much his fans' support has meant to him over the years, and then got right back into the music. He swapped guitars from acoustic to electric throughout the set, and his band followed.

NonCOMM Recap: Ex Hex plays it cool upstairs

Ex Hex | photo by John Vettese for WXPN

It's fitting that Ex Hex's new album is called It's Real, because this band is the real deal. It's hard to be anything less when guitar legend Mary Timony is involved — but no single member of the Washington, DC power trio can claim responsibility for their success alone. A fully collaborative effort between three super rad women, Ex Hex formed in 2013 and just released their second album on Merge Records.

NonCOMM Recap: Adia Victoria’s whispers and lore enchant the NPR Music stage

Adia Victoria | photo by John Vettese for WXPN

Nashville's Adia Victoria brought her striking combination of blues, pop rock and R&B to the NPR Music Stage Wednesday evening at #NonCOMM. Her voice was smooth and enchanting as ever and her songs were structured like mainstream R&B hits, but in her most memorable moments Victoria turned away from the traditional styles of blues and soul, and turned instead toward something more macabre– like the moody trip-pop of Lorde and Billie Eilish. This darker sound, with stronger electropop influences, sets her new album, Silences, apart from her 2016 debut, Beyond the Bloodhounds.

NonCOMM Recap: Kelsey Lu enchants the NPR Music stage on her own terms

Kelsey Lu | photo by Emily DeHart for WXPN

It's hard to guess what the crowd was expecting when they saw Kelsey Lu's six-piece band waiting for her on stage. Or when they saw her, with flowing black, red, and orange hair, and ring laden gloves. Despite what they assumed she would sound like, she dazed everyone with her ethereal four song set this evening on the NPR stage. Lu started, just her and her keyboardist, with the title track of her debut album Blood, which was released in April via Columbia records. The song is a touching tribute to the love that permeates all. She delivered it with such conviction, as did her band, who gradually all joined in. From "Blood" she swerved straight into the glitter of "Due West" and got the crowd moving along with her.

Continue reading →

NonCOMM Recap: Cherry Glazerr shows us what punk looks like

Cherry Glazerr | photo by Emily DeHart for WXPN

At one point in Cherry Glazerr's set, frontwoman Clementine Creevy turned her back to the microphone, leaned back limbo-style, jumped up and down — and didn't miss a beat. That's what frustrated feminist punk looks like in 2019 according to Cherry Glazerr, and if you weren't immediately dancing along, ready to join the band or start one of your own, you must have been watching a different set.

NonCOMM Recap: Jealous of the Birds continues their breakthrough year

Jealous of the Birds | photo by John Vettese for WXPN

Many artists live by the philosophy of creating the music that they want to exist in the world, but few do it in such a striking way as Jealous of the Birds. Northern Irish songwriter Naomi Hamilton has been making music under the moniker for a few years now, but each song we hear from Jealous of the Birds feels like a fresh new discovery — and anyone who was hearing the band for the first time today undoubtedly felt like they were experiencing something special.

NonCOMM Recap: Júníus Meyvant’s solid, soulful set kicks off day two

Junius Meyvant | photo by Makena Duffy for WXPN

“Tight” is the first word that comes to mind when describing this set by Júníus Meyvant , a soulful Iceland six-piece with outstanding musicianship and six members that melded together flawlessly, leaving every song feeling full and intricate. Júníus Meyvant’s latest release is Across the Borders (named after their journey from Iceland), and they played several songs from the album on the NPR Music stage to kick off day two of NonCOMM.

The set started off strong with “High Alert.” I was immediately captivated by the skill of the drummer who was enhancing the tune with tasteful rolls and pops. He continued this throughout the entire performance, effortlessly switching from sticks to mallets to a tambourine — I honestly couldn’t look away. Continue reading →