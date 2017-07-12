Ted Leo announces new album and Union Transfer show; shares “You’re Like Me”

Ted Leo is back, and this time, he’s flying solo. Switching things up from serving as frontman for Ted Leo and The Pharmacists, and as the other half of The Both with Aimee Man, Leo has announced an album titled The Hanged Man, which will be available on September 8th via him, Kickstarter, and his generous fans.

Yep, you heard me — no label here. Leo evaded corporate music land by entirely funding The Hanged Man through a Kickstarter campaign back in February. Now we’re seeing the fruition of those efforts with the first single off the album, “You’re Like Me.”

Recorded at his in-home studio, the track mirrors these structural moves as it sounds isolated, yet also large and in charge. It’s like a huge arena sound that can also somehow fit within the confines of a bedroom.

Ted Leo will be performing at Union Transfer on September 14th. Find info on tickets and more here and check out tour dates and The Hanged Man tracklist below. Then, listen to “You’re Like Me” also below.

Tour Dates:

07-13 Napa, CA – Uptown Theatre ^

07-14 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre ^

09-14 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

09-15 Washington, DC – Black Cat

09-16 Washington, DC – Black Cat

09-17 Allston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

09-19 Toronto, Ontario – Lee’s Palace

09-20 Detroit, MI – Magic Stick

09-23 Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

09-24 Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit Hall

10-23 Richmond, VA – Strange Matter

10-24 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

10-25 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

10-27 Dallas, TX – Club Dada

10-28 Austin, TX – Mohawk

10-31 Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

11-01 San Diego, CA – Casbah

11-03 Los Angeles, CA – The Teragram Ballroom

11-04 San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club

11-06 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

11-08 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

11-11 Minneapolis, MN – Triple Rock Social Club

^ with Aimee Mann

The Hanged Man:

01 Moon Out of Phase

02 Used to Believe

03 Can’t Go Back

04 The Future

05 William Weld in the 21st Century

06 The Nazarene

07 Run to the City

08 Gray Havens

09 Make Me Feel Loved

10 The Little Smug Supper Club

11 Anthems of None

12 You’re Like Me

13 Lonsdale Avenue

14 Let’s Stay on the Moon

