WXPN Presents Music for Monday’s solar eclipse

This week, XPN Morning Show host Kristen Kurtis got us ready for Monday’s solar eclipse with a moon and sun filled Friday morning mixtape. On Monday, they’ll be even more dancing in the dark on XPN.

The total eclipse will start on Aug. 21 at 1:16 p.m. ET in Lincoln Beach, Oregon, ending at 2:48 p.m. ET near Charleston, South Carolina. You can enter in your zip code here to find out exactly when you’ll be able to the solar eclipse. In Philadelphia, you’ll need to be outside at approximately 2:44 p.m. to see the partial eclipse. If you really want to drill deep on where and what time the eclipse will be happening, The United States Naval Observatory has this computational chart you can use as a guide.

XPN’s Mike Vasilikos and Helen Leicht will be playing plenty of music to get you in the mood leading up to the eclipse on Monday, including a special Leicht Lunch at Noon as Helen plays side two of Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of The Moon.. World Cafe host Talia Schlanger will play an hour of music from 2 to 3 p.m. as the eclipse happens in Philadelphia at approximately 2:44.

To enhance your eclipse watching experience, World Cafe has put together a musical playlist for your solar eclipse watching (and listening) pleasure. Pink Floyd, Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Bonnie Tyler, Death Cab for Cutie and TV On The Radio bring us songs about the moon and the sun; as well, we have Carly Simon’s classic song about a self-absorbed lover who flew a Learjet to Nova Scotia “to see the total eclipse of the sun.” Just like eclipse glasses are a must, be sure to have this solar eclipse playlist ready! Listen below.

