Scenes from the 57th Annual Philadelphia Folk Festival

The Philadelphia Folk Festival is about more than just the music. Even with a lineup that included everyone from legends like Patty Griffin and David Bromberg to newer names like Valerie June to Philly locals like Kuf Knotz and Matt Santry — and a long list of others — the essence of the festival cannot be summed up by the artists that were there or the songs that were sung, but rather by the sense of community and excitement that has been filling the rural setting of Upper Salford Township, Pennsylvania each August for 57 years.

Thankfully, photographer Lisa Schaffer was there to capture it all. In her photos below, you’ll see how all ages of music lovers came together once again to celebrate, one generation passing their love of music to the next, and the next, and the next. Musicians took the stage with their guitars, saxophones, accordions, and every other imaginable instrument while folks lounged in hammocks, children danced, and music and laughter filled the air. See the sights below.

