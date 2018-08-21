Scenes from the 57th Annual Philadelphia Folk Festival

Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
The Philadelphia Folk Festival is about more than just the music. Even with a lineup that included everyone from legends like
Patty Griffin and David Bromberg to newer names like Valerie June to Philly locals like Kuf Knotz and Matt Santry — and a of others — the essence of the festival cannot be summed up by the artists that were there or the songs that were sung, but rather by the sense of community and excitement that has been filling the rural setting of Upper Salford Township, Pennsylvania each August for 57 years. long list
Thankfully, photographer
was there to capture it all. In her photos below, you’ll see how all ages of music lovers came together once again to celebrate, one generation passing their love of music to the next, and the next, and the next. Musicians took the stage with their guitars, saxophones, accordions, and every other imaginable instrument while folks lounged in hammocks, children danced, and music and laughter filled the air. See the sights below. Lisa Schaffer
Alexis P. Suter Band at Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Arts and crafts at the Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Wynonna & The Big Noise at the Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Register now for XPN’s 5k Run! | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
XPN volunteers at the Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Vanessa Collier Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Vanessa Collier Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Kids Corner favorite Trout Fishing in America at the Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Toronza Cannon at the Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Tin Bird Choir at the Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
The Slambovian Circus of Dreams at the Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Tempest at the Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Tempest at the Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Talisk at the Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Talisk at the Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Skerryvore at the Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Riders in the Sky at Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Christine Elise at the Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Riders in the Sky at Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Porter & Sayles at the Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Porter & Sayles with XPN’s Helen Leicht at the Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Ministers of Sound at the Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Midwestern Exposure at the Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Matt Santry at the Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Matt Santry and Helen Leicht at the Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Kuf Knotz at the Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Kuf Knotz at the Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Kuf Knotz and Christine Elise with Helen Leicht at the Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Michael Doucet at the Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Kicking Down Doors at the Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Johnny Shortcake at the Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
John Byrne at the Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
John Beacher at the Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Jason Reed Band at the Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Helen Leicht with Jason Reed at the Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Tin Bird Choir’s Heather Hurlock at the Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Andy Braunfeld and Christine Lavin at the Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com
Philadelphia Folk Festival | photo by Lisa Schaffer | SkylerBug.com Comments
