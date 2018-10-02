Listen to The Lumineers cover the late Tom Petty

Today marks one year since Tom Petty tragically passed away. To pay homage to the great rock legend, The Lumineers shared a cover of Petty’s “Walls.”

Vocalist Wesley Schultz commented, “Tom Petty is a musical hero of mine, and ‘Walls’ is such an incredible song. When I got married, my wife walked down the aisle to the song.” The tribute emphasizes Schultz’s vocals, which strains with bottled emotion, backed acoustic guitar and accordion harmonies, a staple of their folksy style.

Listen to the cover of “Walls” below, and grab a download here. All proceeds from the song will benefit MusiCares, a charity that assists members of the music community, providing financial resources and medical support in times of need.

Comments