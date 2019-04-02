And now, your full #XPNFest lineup: Elvis Costello, Blondie, Guster, J.S. Ondara, Lucy Dacus, and much more

“When is the XPoNential lineup coming?” seems to be the question of the year over here at XPN HQ, and today we finally have a good answer for you: the full lineup is here. Right now.

We got a teaser of the 2019 XPoNential Music Festival presented by Subaru last week when we announced our Friday night headliners — Hozier and Japanese Breakfast — along with the Wiggins Park lineup for that day, from Foxtrot and the Get Down to Dawes.

Today, the full lineup is here, capped by a headlining double-header on Saturday, July 27th with Elvis Costello & The Imposters and Blondie at BB&T Pavilion. Sunday’s concert will take place entirely at Wiggins Park, and will feature festival-closing sets from Kathleen Edwards, Guster, and The Amy Ray Band.

On the undercard, Saturday and Sunday are both jam-packed with music at Wiggins Park. Saturday standouts include Portland Latin psych rock outfit Y La Bamba, gospel combo The McCrary Sisters, stylish rocker Caroline Rose, emotive folk singer J.S. Ondara, and Alabama soul barnstormers St. Paul and the Broken Bones. Sunday finds anthemic punks Dave Hause and The Mermaid returning to Wiggins Park, along with Richmond indie rock favorite Lucy Dacus, Nasvillian singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly, and Americana faves The War and Treaty.

On the local front, the festival finds highlights some of The Key’s favorite local names, including retro-psych songwriter Ali Awan, garage rockers RFA, and funk / soul force of nature Zeek Burse.

Rounding out the lineup are Saturday performances from The Wood Brothers, Low Cut Connie, Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds, and The Vaughns, while Sunday features Gregory Alan Isakov and Sean Ardoin.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, April 6th at 10 a.m., followed by a pre-sale for XPN members on Friday, April 5th at 10 a.m. Details can be found at the festival website, XPNFest.org. Below, check out the full XPoNential Music Festival 2019 lineup, and listen to music from some of the performers.

Friday

Hozier

Japanese Breakfast

Killiam Shakespeare

Dawes

Bettye LaVette

Rayland Baxter

Nilüfer Yanya

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Foxtrot & The Get Down

Saturday

Elvis Costello

Blondie

St. Paul & The Broken Bones

The Wood Brothers

Low Cut Connie

J.S. Ondara

Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds

Caroline Rose

Y La Bamba

The McCrary Sisters

Ali Awan

The Vaughns

Sunday

Amy Ray Band

Guster

Kathleen Edwards

Gregory Alan Isakov

Dave Hause & The Mermaid

Lucy Dacus

The War and Treaty

Ruston Kelly

Sean Ardoin

RFA

Zeek Burse

