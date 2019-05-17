Listen to Bruce Springsteen’s sweeping new song “There Goes My Miracle”

Bruce Springsteen has done a lot of things over the course of his 40+ year career, but have we ever heard him launch into as full-bodied a croon as this?

Tonight, Springsteen released a new teaser from his forthcoming album Western Stars. When we previously checked in with The Boss, he was in full-on George Jones country mode, embracing the cowboy promise of the stallion-centric album cover. “Miracle,” however, is a sweep-you-off-your-feet torch song, with strings and a stratospheric chorus that will make you momentarily question who it is you are hearing sing.

Check it out below. Western Stars is out June 14th on Columbia Records.

